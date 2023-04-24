Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Baltimore Ravens still haven’t come to an agreement with Lamar Jackson, mere weeks after making the signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. official.

There’s “no indication whatsoever that Jackson is any closer to agreeing to terms than he was before OBJ became a Raven,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Monday morning.

“The good news, if there is any for the Ravens, is that Jackson’s trade request from early March doesn’t seem to indicate that he’s forever done with the team that made him the final pick in round one five years ago this week. Still, at some point, someone has to offer Jackson a contract to which he’ll say yes. Whether it’s the Ravens or someone else, someone has to cobble together a package of terms.”

The Ravens just re-signed backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, and have also reportedly been courting top quarterback prospect Anthony Richardson ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But, obviously, the team would prefer to get Jackson locked up to a long-term contract. Or else another team will.

It’s been widely reported that Baltimore offered Jackson $133 million fully guaranteed at signing before the 2022 season began, but it’s impossible to say whether the Ravens will put that kind of money on the table again.

Many believe that Lamar should have taken the deal and focused on a long-term future in Baltimore. But that isn’t what happened.

On Monday, the Ravens will welcome back Huntley on a $2.627 million deal, and they could be preparing to add another quarterback in the draft.

“Regardless of whether the contract covers one season or six seasons or somewhere in between, at some point Jackson needs to say yes to someone, or he won’t be playing for football for anyone in 2023. In an increasingly complication world, that’s as simple as it gets,” Florio wrote on Monday.

Lamar Jackson has until July 17th to negotiate a long-term deal with the Ravens, before the sides are restricted to a one-year contract, and likely the last year in Maryland for the disgruntled superstar.