Odell Beckham Jr.finds himself in off-field trouble yet again. In November last year, the now-Baltimore Ravens wide receiver made headlines after being kicked off an airplane. Now, Beckham Jr. is reportedly named a suspect in an assault case that happened in Los Angeles per TMZ.

“Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports the alleged incident went down at Delilah several weeks back … when a woman says 30-year-old OBJ went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure.”

It’s worth noting that TMZ reached out to the owner of Delilah (the place where the alleged assault by Odell Beckham Jr occurred). The owner, one John Terzian, said that there was no evidence of the Ravens WR being in the area. A representative for Beckham Jr also said that they were not aware about said investigation.

“We reached out to Delilah for comment. John Terzian, owner of the L.A. hotspot, told us … “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.””

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr a couple of weeks ago. The former New York Giants star was one of the most intriguing free agents in the market. On one hand, his last year with the Rams showed that he could still be an excellent number 2 behind an elite WR. However, OBJ is also coming off a major knee injury that took him more than a year to recover fully.