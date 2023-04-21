Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Baltimore Ravens will be keeping their backup quarterback for at least another season, after Tyler Huntley confirmed his intention to sign his restricted tender on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Huntley has been working out at the team facility and heads to Tampa this weekend to throw with teammates,” wrote Pelissero on Friday. “Baltimore’s other QB, Lamar Jackson, remains unsigned.”

It’s major news for the Ravens considering the Jackson saga continues to drag on, as he is yet to sign his non-exclusive franchise tag tender.

Huntley was a Pro Bowl quarterback last season, although it took various QBs to back out before he was given the spot. Still, it was an impressive accomplishment for “Snoop” after he was originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Utah Utes college football product led his school to two South Division titles in 2018 and 2019 before signing in Baltimore the next season.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound signal caller has been a solid backup for Baltimore over the last three seasons. In 2022, he started four games in the absence of Jackson, logging 658 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions through the air. He also rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown en route to a 2-2 record as a starter, per Sports Illustrated.

The fourth alternate Pro Bowl selection in 2022 is set to earn $2.627 million in base salary in 2023.

With Lamar Jackson not signed and that not seeming like it will change in the immediate future, it’s a smart move for the Baltimore Ravens to lock up Tyler “Snoop” Huntley for 2023.