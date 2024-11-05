Winners of six out of their last seven games, the Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a significant divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. During their preparation for the game, the Ravens practiced without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Despite his absence, Jackson is not in danger of missing the game, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Per Zrebiec, Jackson only missed practice as a form of load management as the team prepares for the second half of the season.

Aside from Jackson, the Ravens were also missing tight end Isaiah Likely and defensive lineman Brent Urban on Tuesday. Likely is dealing with a hamstring injury while Urban is nursing a concussion. Both have received early questionable tags for Week 10.

Through nine games, Jackson has been showing the best form of his career. As the reigning NFL MVP award winner, the Ravens quarterback is leading the league in passer rating entering Week 10 and has Baltimore in second place in the AFC North.

Overall, the Ravens have six players listed as questionable early in Week 10. Defensive tackle Travis Jones is the only starter in that group. The team also has eight players on injured reserve including running back Keaton Mitchell, who is trending towards making his season debut against the Bengals.

Ravens prepare for Bengals in Week 10

While the Bengals have not met their expectations nine games into the 2024 season, their biannual meetings with the Ravens usually deliver. A lot will be at stake in Week 10 with both teams looking for strong finishes to the season and potentially clinch the AFC North.

At 4-5 on the year, the Bengals have begun to put their pieces together in recent weeks. Since an 0-3 start to the season, Cincinnati has gone 3-2 since Week 4, including winning three of their last four games. However, all four of their wins on the season have come against teams with losing records.

The matchup will be the teams' second of the year after Baltimore took the first meeting in Week 5. Jackson's 403 total yards and four passing touchdowns led the Ravens to a 41-38 overtime victory. Joe Burrow also shined in that contest, throwing for 392 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.