Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be headed towards another big season. The former MVP winner has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league in 2018.

Several key people within the Ravens organization have spoken highly of Jackson and believe that he looks better than he has in previous years. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman stated that Lamar is, “throwing the ball the best I’ve ever seen.”

Greg Roman says Lamar Jackson is “throwing the ball the best I’ve ever seen” him throw it. Says he could call the game differently this year because of it. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) July 29, 2022

Roman believes that Jackson’s improvement in throwing the ball could help the Ravens open their offense up even more.

Lamar Jackson is coming off of a 2021 season where he was limited to just 12 games. He led the Ravens to a 7-5 record. When on the field, he was still productive. He recorded 2,882 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. On the ground, Jackson added another 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

As a whole, his 2021 season was arguably his worst production since becoming a starter. But Jackson looks to return to his MVP form. His 2019 season is still the best of his career. He led the Ravens to a 13-2 record in 15 starts. On the field, he had one of the most productive seasons for a quarterback of all time. He threw for 3,127 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Jackson can help the Ravens expand their offense through improved passing, they could be among the best groups in the NFL. He has already proven how good he is, but clearly, there is a belief that he can be even better.