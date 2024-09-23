Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens might not always agree with how he is used, but he figured to able to run wild against the Cowboys. And it should be a surprise about Henry spending a lot of money on body maintenance, according to a post on X by Warren Sharp.

“Derrick Henry spends over $250,000 per year on body maintenance.”

That came to good use Sunday as Henry toated the ball 25 times for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 28-25 victory over the Cowboys.

Ravens RB Derrick Henry invests in his body

Henry has rushed for almost 10,000 yards in his NFL career. And he’s headed toward another 1,000-yard season after Sunday’s big game. And of the big reasons for his success is the way he takes care of his body. It includes a strict diet and a consistently tough workout regimen.

Henry uses a personal chef, who prepares his meals. The Ravens’ star tried to avoid things like gluten or artificial sugars. Among his favorite pre-practice foods are kale, avocado, and banana. He skips what would be a traditional breakfast time, eating a lunch, mid-dinner, and late dinner.

But these aren’t snacks, Henry said to nytimes.com.

“I probably eat three chicken breasts, some rice, and broccoli,” Henry said. “Then I have some gluten-free pancakes, scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, home fries, and some steak.”

Man alive, that’s a food haul. Henry also takes IV fluids that contain vitamin E and other nutrients three times a week.

Of course, Henry’s workouts are legendary as well. Included in the mix for the Ravens’ running back can be 10 sprints on a 100-yard hill, 80-pound hammer curls, and 120-pound split squats.

All in fun day’s work, right Derrick?

“If I am going to spend time somewhere, it probably will be a gym because that’s what I love doing,” Henry said.

Henry also has legendary toughness. In 2021, Henry broke his right foot in the first quarter against the Colts. In major pain, Henry asked for more tape on his foot at the end of the drive. The game went into overtime, so he played nearly four full quarters with a broken bone. He had surgery the following week and missed nine games.

Titans trainer Todd Toriscelli says he isn’t sure how Henry kept playing.

“He would come in on Monday after 30 carries on Sunday and deny any soreness,” Toriscelli says. “Then he would go lift weights for two hours.”