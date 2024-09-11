The Baltimore Ravens took a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson had a fair showing but dealt with some fatigue afterward. Jackson reportedly missed practice on Monday due to feeling sore, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo. However, Jackson has eased concerns with a return back to action.

Jackson was back at practice with the Ravens on Wednesday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Moreover, Zrebiec revealed that everyone practiced except for outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is dealing with an eye ailment.

Hopefully, Lamar Jackson and the rest of his teammates can stay injury-free as they continue their early-season run.

Jackson amassed 273 yards and one TD in Thursday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed for an impressive 122 yards on 16 carries. The Chiefs' defense gave Jackson and his squad tough resistance. Nevertheless, Jackson gave a blunt three-word rebuttal when asked if Kansas City was Baltimore's kryptonite:

“Not my kryptonite,” Jackson said, via ESPN.

Jackson further acknowledged that the loss was tough, but he was proud of the way the Ravens competed.

“I believe everyone in our locker room hates losing, point-blank period — coaches, trainers, equipment guys, cafeteria women and men and definitely the players — because we're out there putting it on the line, blood, sweat and tears,” Jackson added. “And for us to lose to those guys, and the way we lost, even though I don't want to lose, but I can't be mad at my guys because we battled.”

The two-time MVP will surely not let the early-season defeat get to him. The Ravens have plenty more football to play. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sep. 15 in their next matchup. Fans can expect Lamar Jackson and the rest of the team to come out hungry for a win.