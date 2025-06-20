The Colorado Rockies have been the worst team in baseball this season and are on pace to shatter the record the Chicago White Sox set last season. Thus, it is another season down the drain, and it feels like a hopeless cause. But there is still something they can salvage out of this season. The Rockies must rebuild their farm system, which is among the worst in baseball. Ryan McMahon, German Marquez, and Austin Gomber must be on the trade block for the Rockies to have a chance to build a prosperous future.

Being in a loaded division like the National League West is not easy. Therefore, the Rockies have to take the long road back and rebuild. If they ever want to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the long haul, then they need to build back better. It will be painful, but it's something Colorado must do.

McMahon, Marquez, and Gomber offer valuable trade pieces that the Rockies can ship out. If they can find trade partners, then they might be able to rise up in the farm system rankings.

Ryan McMahon provides the best trade value for Rockies

McMahon should be the first player on the trade block. Yes, he has been one of the most recognizable players on the Rockies over the years, as he has been with the team since they drafted him in 2013. McMahon is a fan favorite and has been a very productive hitter for Colorado since he made his debut in 2017. Yet, even he might be gone soon.

The New York Yankees have reportedly expressed interest in McMahon. Significantly, a trade to the Yanks makes sense, especially considering DJ LeMahieu's struggles. It would also give New York a reliable left-handed bat in a ballpark that fits lefties well. Currently, McMahon's value ranges from mid to high, depending on the trade partner. Ideally, the Rockies would love a team to take on his remaining salary, which extends into next season, and give them some good prospects.

A good trade for McMahon to the Yankees would involve New York sending Clayton Beeter, an MLB-ready starter, Jorbit Vivas, a utility player who can play second or third base, and Jackson Fristoe, a high-A level starter who could contribute within 1-2 years. This deal would benefit both teams, as the Yankees would acquire their hitter, and the Rockies would gain a younger team and some new pitching.

German Marquez still has upside

German Marquez also needs to be on the trade block. No, he is not performing to the level that makes him an elite commodity. But there is always a team that might need a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher, and pitching away from Coors Field could help.

Marquez has not been the best pitcher, but he still accomplished a franchise record earlier this season. Ultimately, there will be a market for him. His value is not nearly as high as McMahon's, but a team will take a flyer on him. Only the return value will not be the best. For the Rockies, all that matters is shedding contracts and getting some kind of return that helps them in the future. Marquez, like McMahon, has been a lifelong Rockies player. Despite being signed internationally by the Tampa Bay Rays, he has spent his entire Major League career with Colorado. His contract is up after this season.

The Rockies could expect to get a B-Level prospect or a future third or fifth-round pick. Also, a mid-tier prospect is a possibility. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers might be willing to negotiate.

Austin Gomber could be on the trade block

Despite just making his season debut for the Rockies, Gomber should also be on the trade block. For reference, he is signed until the end of the season, making him an unrestricted free agent. Let's look at the numbers.

Gomber has not performed particularly well since coming over in the trade for Nolan Arenado. Alarmingly, his ERA has fluctuated between 4.50 and 5.50. But because he is a pending free agent, the Rockies could try to deal him to get something of value back. The good news is that Gomber had a stout outing in his season debut, tossing five shutout innings while striking out four. If he can keep the pace, the Rockies can turn that into a goldmine.

For now, a realistic trade scenario could see the Rockies shipping Gomber off for a C-level return. That would usually constitute a middle-round pick and an extra reliever. While it's unlikely, sending Gomber to a team that needs extra pitching could help them secure an extra pick, which would further their rebuild.