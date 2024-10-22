Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his MVP-caliber season with a standout performance in Week 7’s Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson threw for 281 yards, rushed for 52 yards, and accounted for five total touchdowns on 17-of-22 completions, leading the Ravens to a 41-31 victory. The win improved Baltimore’s record to 5-2 and marked Jackson's fifth career game where he had as many or more touchdown passes than incompletions, according to ESPN.

During a postgame interview, Jackson’s teammate, kicker Justin Tucker, gave him a playful endorsement. Tucker quietly videobombed Jackson by mouthing “MVP” and pointing at him. The moment captured the sentiment shared by many as Jackson continues to lead the Ravens with his exceptional play.

Expand Tweet

Tight end Mark Andrews echoed Tucker's sentiment in an interview with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“Lamar is the ultimate competitor,” Andrews said. “He lays it all out on the line every game. [He's] just really awesome, and he's the best. He's the MVP.”

Jackson’s performance propelled him to the top of the NFL MVP betting odds, according to ESPN BET. As a result, his odds now stand at +275, making him the current favorite, ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+475).

Lamar Jackson's MVP form fuels Ravens' offensive surge and historic streak

The Ravens' victory over Tampa Bay also extended their streak of scoring 27 or more points to five consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL. Jackson's ability to control both the passing and running games has put him in a league of his own. This marked the third time in his career that he recorded five touchdown passes and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game — an achievement no other NFL player has accomplished more than once.

At 27 years old, Lamar Jackson has already won the MVP award in 2019 and 2023, and he is now on track for a potential third title, which would make him the youngest player to achieve the feat three times. His dominance is a driving force behind Baltimore's status as a top contender in the AFC.

With Jackson leading the charge, the Baltimore Ravens' offense has been one of the most productive in the league. As the season progresses, Jackson's MVP push continues to gain momentum, with both his teammates and analysts recognizing his pivotal role in Baltimore’s success.