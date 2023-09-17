The Baltimore Ravens got a huge AFC North win in Week 2, beating the rival Cincinnati Bengals 27-24. Ravens fans also got a quick Lamar Jackson injury scare, but after the game, the franchise quarterback said it’s all going to be alright.

Toward the end of the Ravens’ Week 2 win over the Bengals, Jackson took off for one of his 12 rushing attempts. At the end of the play, he got up shaking his hand, scaring Ravens fans all over the DMV and beyond. After the game, though, the QB assuaged the Ravens’ Flock that he was good, and the incident was nothing more than a brief Lamar Jackson injury scare.

“Lamar Jackson said he got a little stinger in his hand after taking that hit on one of those last runs, ESPN's Ravens beat reporter Jamison Hensley wrote on Twitter after the game. “Jackson said he is alright. He even flexed his hands at reporters to show he’s ok.”

This is great news for the Ravens, as Jackson looked like the quarterback who earned a five-year, $260 million ($52 million per year) contract with $185 million guaranteed this offseason.

After a sloppy but successful performance in Week 1 vs. the Houston Texans, the QB looked much better with Mark Andrews back in Week 2. Against the Bengals, Jackson was 24-of-33 or 237 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The shifty signal-caller also added 54 yards on the ground.

The Ravens won’t know exactly how the AFC North is shaking out until the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football game. However, Baltimore will have at least a share of the division lead at 2-0. And if the 0-1 Steelers beat the 1-0 Browns, the Ravens will have first place all to themselves after two games.