The Baltimore Ravens will be traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Buffalo has always been a tough place to play, especially during this time of the year when the weather is frigid. It is supposed to be cold once again on the day the two teams face, and it is expected to be 16 degrees.

Lamar Jackson was asked during a media availability about the cold weather and how he intends to stay warm.

“Hopefully we have some heaters on the sidelines,” Jackson said. “Bigger jacket, probably. The equipment guys pretty much do a good job, so we should be good.”

Jackson was then asked if he would wear gloves, and he gave a shoutout to Teddy Bridgewater.

“I tried it in practice. I was horrible. I'll leave that to Teddy Two Gloves,” Jackson said.

“I'm trying to win, so it really don't matter. I can't go into a game and be like, ‘Man, it's too cold, I can't make things happen. The coaches would probably send me home. Eric [DeCosta] would probably have me come upstairs to go and talk to him, so I gotta lock in in the cold,” Jackson continued.

The weather can get cold in Baltimore as well, so it shouldn't be that hard for Jackson and the Ravens to adjust to the temperatures.

Ravens set to face Bills in Divisional Round

The Ravens and Bills will be facing off for the second time this season, and Baltimore took the win in Week 4 by a landslide. Both teams look different since then, and it could be a game that comes down to the final possession. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are both favorites to win the NFL MVP, and it should be an exciting matchup between two good quarterbacks.

Head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts about the matchup earlier in the week and the challenges that the Bills present.

“It's a big question because so many things stand out – they're such a good team. All three phases are playing at a very high level. I think the biggest thing that stands out is how well-coached they are, how well-tied together they are – they play complementary football. All three phases play off of each other – they have a defined personality in every phase. And as a team, they're very physical; they play very hard; they're cohesive; they're on the same page. I think offensively, they're very coordinated in terms of blocking schemes and timing of routes and pass protections and how it's all put together,” Harbaugh said.