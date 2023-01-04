By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s been 31 days since Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury and there’s still no timetable for when he may return. With the playoffs quickly approaching, it’s certainly a concern for Ravens fans and John Harbaugh’s latest comments don’t exactly paint a pretty picture, either.

Reporters asked about Lamar’s status on Wednesday as he failed to practice once again. Harbaugh basically had zero interest in discussing it. Via Ari Meirov:

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson once again did not practice today. Asked about his status, HC John Harbaugh said: “I’m just going to leave all that stuff alone and focus on the game and have the guys ready for the game.”

Sheesh. He last suited up in Week 13 and would miss a fifth consecutive game this weekend. That seems likely right now. Jackson is dealing with a PCL injury. Baltimore has gone 2-2 in his absence, with Tyler Huntley doing a respectable job as his replacement.

The Ravens are going to be in the postseason, but it’s hard to imagine them getting much of anywhere unless Jackson is healthy. He’s truly the X-factor for this squad, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing yards.

Based on Harbaugh’s remarks, it doesn’t appear Lamar Jackson is ready to play again, but we don’t know for sure. Until he returns to the practice field though, there will be no real sense of optimism. The 10-6 Ravens wrap up the regular season with an AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.