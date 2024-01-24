Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a simple response to the teams that passed him up back in 2018.

Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are currently gearing up for an AFC Championship Game matchup at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, with a right to go to the Super Bowl on the line. Jackson and his teammates cruised to an easy win over the Houston Texans in last week's divisional round, but taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be a whole different challenge, even for this vaunted Ravens defensive attack.

Jackson has enjoyed a stellar year so far in 2023-24, making him whom many suspect to be the favorite to win the NFL MVP award when it is announced next month. Still, earlier on in his career, Jackson was not without his fair share of skeptics, as several quarterbacks were selected ahead of him back in the 2018 NFL Draft, including Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, and Josh Rosen.

Recently, X (the social media platform previously known as Twitter) user @stone_2x tweeted out, “Teams really saw this and said ‘nah we cool,'” in response to a highlight tape of Jackson's career at the University of Lousiville, where he was one of the most electrifying college football players in the nation.

Jackson then responded to the tweet with a simple laughing emoji.

🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 23, 2024

It is indeed quite funny (or sad, if you're a fan of one of those teams) that a player with as much clear talent and skill as Jackson was passed up by so many teams back in the 2018 draft.

But, as they say, hindsight is 20/20.