Lamar Jackson reportedly rejected a $250 million offer from the Baltimore Ravens, which he had already refuted, but he still gave it his all in their Week 1 24-9 road win over the New York Jets Sunday. Jackson finished was solid under center for the Ravens. While he only completed 17-of-30 pass attempts and had an interception, he managed to find three of his teammates for touchdowns.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had nothing but high praises for Lamar Jackson.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic:

“Lamar played outstanding,” said Harbaugh. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game. He was in control of everything, he did a great job with the line, he handled the clock really well. There were some lengthy play calls in there that we dealt with, and he handled all of that really well. He got the guys in the right spots, and then he was poised in the pocket, held the ball, protected the ball, found guys open, moved when he had to, made a couple plays with his legs when he had to here and there. He played a really veteran, winning quarterback type of a game.”

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have yet to be on the same page in terms of a new contract and the discussion for a new deal has been shelved for now. The focus at the moment for him and the Ravens is to sustain their momentum from the win over the Jets and build another fantastic regular season with the hopes of making a deep run all the way to the Super Bowl. Without a deal in hand, Lamar Jackson is expected to be a free agent by the end of the 2022 NFL season, though, the Ravens have the option to franchise tag the quarterback.