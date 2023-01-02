By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens’ dreams of nabbing the AFC North crown are growing dimmer and dimmer. A backbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 put them in a difficult position for Week 18. That loss was capped by a brutal interception from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. After the game, Huntley talked about his mindset during that final play, per Jamison Hensley.

“Tyler Huntley on who he was looking for on that final pass, which resulted in a game-ending interception: “Just somebody. Looking for somebody to try and just make a play. Minkah [Fitzpatrick] made a play.” Huntley walked off the field slamming both hands against his helmet.”

The Ravens were up by four points with around three minutes left in the game. However, their defense suddenly crumbled as Kenny Pickett went on an 11-play touchdown drive to given Pittsburgh the lead. The Ravens still had a chance to even the score or take the game in the final drive. Unfortunately, Tyler Huntley threw that pick to Minkah Fitzpatrick to seal the victory.

At the very least, the Ravens are not in serious trouble after this loss. They have already clinched a playoff spot this season, and are safe from elimination. However, Baltimore is still playing for the division lead to get first-round home field advantage. Their loss gave the Cincinnati Bengals a chance to clinch the division against the Buffalo Bills.

Tyler Huntley is playing as the replacement for star Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who is still dealing with an injury. We’ll see if the team can right the ship as they head into a Week 18 match against the Bengals.