Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber.

“I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in response to whether he expects Jackson to practice this week.

Harbaugh also addressed Jackson’s postseason availability if he is unable to practice ahead of Week 18, per per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I wouldn’t make any commitment along those lines,” Harbaugh said of Jackson potentially not playing in the postseason.

The Ravens’ offense has labored as a result of Jackson’s injury-related absence. They have struggled to develop rhythm and have had to lean on their defense to stay afloat. Baltimore fell to 10-6 after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Ravens are still in position to make the playoffs. But Lamar Jackson’s uncertainty is something to monitor moving forward.

Ravens’ LB Patrick Queen got brutally honest on Baltimore’s defensive effort against the Steelers on Sunday, per Jamison Hensley.

“We got our [butt] whooped; we didn’t play good football. We didn’t communicate enough; we didn’t play physical enough. We got whooped,” Queen said.

But the offense did not help matters either.

Tyler Huntley has done his best to replace Lamar Jackson over the past few weeks. The Ravens’ backup QB even earned a surprising Pro Bowl nod as the 4th alternate quarterback. But the Ravens will need Jackson to return as soon as possible with the playoffs right around the corner.