Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9.

Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all season, as he set a deadline of this past Friday to get a deal done and was unable to do it. Diana Russini of ESPN asked if Jackson turned down a $250 million offer from the Ravens that was guaranteed. He set the record straight by saying that he did not.

I asked Lamar Jackson if he turned down a 250 million dollar offer.

He said guaranteed ?

I said yes.

He said

“No” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 11, 2022

The most recent report about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens was that Jackson turned down a deal with $133 million guaranteed that could have reached $250 million. The guaranteed money has been a key reason why the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal, as Jackson is looking to receive a deal similar to what Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson threw a trio of touchdowns against the Jets. Two went to Devin Duvernay and the other was a 55-yard score to Rashod Bateman. He tallied just 213 passing yards and 17 rushing yards while completing 17 of his 30 passing attempts. He showed off some brilliant throws and his usual brand of elusiveness, even if the yardage doesn’t show it.

Although Jackson’s tenure with the Ravens has been mostly successful, the partnership is in danger of ending. The 2019 MVP will be a free agent this offseason. If this first game is any indication, he will be spending it going all out to prove he is worth the money.