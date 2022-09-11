Lamar Jackson’s Deshaun Watson reason for turning down Ravens’ final offer

The new season is upon us and the fact is, Lamar Jackson was not able to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Being the model professional that he is, however, the former league Most Valuable Player is still expected to play his heart out for his team this season. But what cannot be denied is that this will likely leave a dent in his relationship with the Ravens.

NFL reporter Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun has shed some light as to why Jackson’s camp failed to reach an extension agreement with the Ravens this offseason. Apparently, it had something to do with Deshaun Watson and his contract with the Houston Texans:

A major problem, according to a team source who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, is that Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal, which is what the Browns gave Watson. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti questioned that type of deal in March when he met with local reporters in Florida, and team officials were not going to cave on that demand, according to the source.

A lot of people took notice of the type of deal the Texans offered Watson, and apparently, Jackson was one of them. If you look at it that way, then I guess it’s only fair for Jackson to demand a similar deal structure to that of Deshaun Watson. After all, Lamar Jackson is indeed one of the top quarterbacks in the game today.

Whatever the case may be, however, a deal was not struck. Jackson enters the new season with a lot of uncertainty regarding his future with the Ravens.