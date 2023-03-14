Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been broken down from almost every angle. Having said that, one of the reasons people have as to why a deal hasn’t been agreed to is the fact Jackson doesn’t have an agent to handle the talks.

Whatever the reasons are, the current situation is Jackson was hit with the non-exclusive franchise tag, which means teams can throw an offer sheet at the QB, and the Ravens have the chance to match it. If not, Jackson will be traded to said team in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

As mentioned earlier, some in the media say Lamar Jackson being his own agent is a deterrent in the contract negotiations, but the 2019 NFL MVP took to Twitter to seemingly let the public know what Baltimore offered him at some point.

133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023

At the risk of trying to sound like a math major, a three-year, $133 million fully-guaranteed offer sounds pretty hefty. Of course, the rest of NFL Twitter couldn’t wait to dive in with their opinions on Jackson’s tweet, and to say the reactions are mixed would be an understatement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also had a response, saying he reported on this back in September. The Twitter world had a retort to Schefter’s message, saying there’s too many guarantees.

does schefter know what guaranteed means? there can't be three different "guaranteed" numbers in an offer, those are no longer guarantees. this is steiner math, but for contracts. pic.twitter.com/9PuTcfw5VN — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) March 14, 2023

Regardless of what’s being said, nobody knows what’s going to happen with this stalemate. What is known is Jackson is franchise-tagged, we’ll see who offers him a sheet, and if there are any suitors, we’ll find out if the Ravens match it. Until then, Twitter will take care of the arguments.