The Baltimore Ravens lost 24-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the best matchup of Week 13. Baltimore missed several opportunities throughout the game, including kicker Justin Tucker pushing two field goals and an extra point wide. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also missed chances to run when the space was there, and after the game, his mom, Felica Jones, let him know about it.

“My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out,” Jackson told the media about his missed rushing lanes. “She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she [was] right.”

Jackson had eight rushes for 79 yards, but if you take away a Garbage Time 39-yard scramble, his seven for 40 yards doesn't look great. At his postgame presser he promised to deliver when the Ravens return from their Week 14 bye.

“I'm mad. We're going to get after it. I'm not going to lie to you, we're going to get after it. I can't wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I'm ready to go.”

When Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next step on an NFL field there should be ample opportunity to run or do whatever else the offense wants as the team takes on the lowly 2-10 New York Giants in Week 15.

The Ravens losses have put them in a tough playoff spot

The Ravens' loss to the Eagles in Week 13 drops them to 8-5 on the season, which is not good for a team with the talent to compete for the top seed in the AFC and ultimately the Super Bowl.

If the season ended today, Baltimore would own the No. 6 seed in the AFC, which is not where they want to be. If the top of the conference stays the same, with the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 and the Buffalo Bills at No. 2, the Ravens would likely play their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers first and the Chiefs second if they were to win. Both these teams have beaten the Ravens already this season.

With the No. 5 seed, they would likely get the Houston Texans first, who are struggling this season despite owning the top spot in the below-average AFC South. After that, it is more likely they would have a better chance of getting the Bills, instead of the Cheifs, who the Ravens beat 35-10 back in Week 4.