It has not been a banner season for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who has a 70.4% conversion rate (19-of-27), which is 33rd in the NFL, and is leading the league in missed kicks with 10. Tucker added two missed field and a missed extra point during the 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and with the bye week coming up, he spoke on what he will be doing to get things fixed for the last four games of the regular season and the playoffs.

“We're going to turn over every stone,” Justin Tucker said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I will do that, individually, for sure, just to address any and all issues I may have with my technique, anything tangible, anything concrete that I can make it a point to remedy. The only thing that we can do is just back to work and do the things that we know will help our team win football games.”

The Ravens struggled offensively at times throughout the game, but the missed kicks loomed large at the end, and Tucker straight up said he felt he cost his team the game.

“I feel like I cost us this one, but it doesn't really do anybody any good to dwell on it,” Tucker said, via ESPN. “The only thing that we can do — that I can do — is just continue to work, move forward, take it one kick at a time. I hate that I've had to have this same conversation over the course of this season, but that's something that comes with the territory in this job description. The kicks are either good or they're not, and today, I did not do a good enough job to help our team win the football game.”

Ravens look to close season strong

The Ravens had pulled into within a half game of first place in the AFC North last week, but lost that ground they had made up with the loss to the Eagles, as the Pittsburgh Steelers had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the day.

Heading into the bye week, the Ravens are now 8-5 overall, still in a good position to make the playoffs, but it will take a hot finish to win the division. In all likelihood, Baltimore will have to go on the road during the course of the AFC playoffs if they want to get to the Super Bowl.