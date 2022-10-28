Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.

Lamar Jackson signed a fan's sign that read "Pay 'em now" after the Ravens win over the Buccaneers ✍️💰 pic.twitter.com/sjJQGxmLK1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Lamar Jackson has yet to receive an extension offer to his liking from the Ravens. Prior to the 2022 NFL season, Jackson was reportedly offered by the Ravens a contract extension sheet that was worth $250 million ($113 million guaranteed), but the quarterback did not feel it was the right value for him.

Having rejected that offer and with no update on whether negotiations for an extension have resumed, Jackson is now on pace to become a free agent by the end of the 2022 season. Had he signed the said offer from the Ravens, that would pay him lesser than the money being earned by the likes of Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, who are both having underwhelming seasons,

As for the game itself against the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson was money. He passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while completing 27-of-38 pass attempts. He also added a total of 43 rushing yards on just nine carries.

The Ravens, who have now won three of their last four games and both of their last two, will look to stretch their win streak to three when they pay the New Orleans a visit in Week 9.