The Baltimore Ravens are finally starting to look like the 2023 version of themselves, only better. Baltimore is 5-2 heading into Week 8 after a thrilling 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers. The Ravens are now on a five-game winning streak, due in large part to their dangerous offense. Baltimore's superstar signal caller is one of the biggest reasons for the team's recent success.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is playing like one of the best signal callers in the NFL, and it is resulting in win after win. Jackson shared his unique mindset about the win after the game.

“I’m chasing something right now. All these games mean something,” Jackson said after the game, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Jackson was on fire on Monday Night Football, throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns off only 22 attempts. He also added nine carries for 52 rushing yards. When Lamar is on, the Ravens' offense is simply unstoppable.

Jackson's coaches and teammates were proud of him for his impressive performance.

“I’m proud of him. I’m happy for him. He’s a great leader, a great player.” coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN. ”He’s the ultimate competitor on a level with the greatest competitors I’ve ever seen.”

Stats and awards are nice, Lamar's been there and done that. He is aiming higher with his goals for this season.

“Trying to win. That’s all that’s on my mind,” Jackson concluded.

Ravens' Mark Andrews breaks franchise touchdown record for tight end

Lamar Jackson was not the only Ravens player to have a memorable performance on Monday Night Football.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews achieved a career milestone on Monday. Andrews broke Baltimore's franchise touchdown record for a tight end. He hauled in his 42nd touchdown reception in his 94th career game.

Andrews broke Todd Heap's record, which he held for 14 years. Heap accumulated 41 touchdown receptions in 133 career games.

Mark Andrews had four receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns on Monday Night Football.

This is a great accomplishment for Andrews, but it was a mark that he was expected to surmount. A lot has changed about the tight end position in the last 20 years, including an increased integration with the passing game. Tight ends are no longer primarily extra offensive linemen, they are instead viewed as secondary options in the passing game.

On some offenses, like the Ravens, tight ends are arguably primary receiving options because of the offense's reliance on play action passes.

Now Andrews has the opportunity to make this record even harder for the next tight end to break. He can stretch the record for the remainder of his career with the Ravens.

Next up for the Ravens is a seemingly easy divisional matchup against the Browns.