The biggest criticism of Lamar Jackson’s game has always been his passing ability. There’s no question that the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback is the best running QB in the league today. However, many of his critics feel that his passing leaves a lot to be desired. His lack of success in the postseason only adds to the criticism of Jackson.

Over the last few years, though, we’ve seen some legitimate improvement from Lamar Jackson’s passing. Before his season was cut short last year, the Ravens QB was quietly having a solid game as a passer. Many fans felt that his mechanics and his overall feel for the game had improved last year.

Well, based on how the Ravens’ 2022 training camp is going, those improvements are here to stay. A few observers in attendance noted Jackson’s increasing comfort in passing the football. His most recent highlight is this absolutely beautiful long ball to Rashod Bateman that will impress Aaron Rodgers. (via Dov Kleiman)

.@Lj_era8 is reportedly throwing with more velocity and tighter spirals in training camp after working with a throwing mechanics coach throughout the offseason and bulking up to 220 pounds. It shows here.pic.twitter.com/DO0jItq6xF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2022

Jackson’s athleticism in the running game will always be his bread-and-butter on offense. The Ravens built their roster in order to maximize their QB’s athletic abilities. However, Jackson’s passing attack needs to develop in order for his run game to flourish. After all, the threat of a deep ball opens up more opportunities for the former MVP to burn his defenders.

After an absolute nightmare season, the Ravens are looking to take control of a suddenly stacked AFC North division. With the Bengals reigning supreme and the Browns lurking in the shadows, Jackson and his team have their work cut out for them. Their battles next season will be interesting to watch.