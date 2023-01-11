Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to face an “uphill battle” as he fights through an injury in his Posterior Cruciate Ligament, or the ligament that connects the upper leg to the lower leg, just before the team is set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Playoffs, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday morning.

“Not looking good for Lamar Jackson,” Rapoport said. “Which is, I would say, a little bit of a surprise. December 4th was the last time he played, battling a PCL sprain.

“There were so many people involved who thought ‘if Lamar is not going to play for the regular season, surely he will be ready for the playoffs.’ My understanding, and this is something sources have said over the course of the past 24 hours, is that Lamar Jackson faces an ‘uphill battle’ to be able to get out on the field in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is working, he is trying, he is rehabbing. But he is just not quite right.”

The battle has been “shrouded in some secrecy,” Rapoport added, and he would be surprised if he practiced on Wednesday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh “didn’t have an update” for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback on Monday.

Jackson first suffered the sprain after he was sacked in the first quarter of a Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who Rapoport said the Ravens “could see another week of,” led a game-winning drive to ultimately seal a 10-9 victory over the Broncos in M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson earned just over 2,200 passing yards and just 764 rushing yards before going down with the knee injury.

The Ravens will kick off their Wild Card matchup against the Bengals at 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday in Paycor Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on NBC.