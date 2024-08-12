Sports discussions on social media can generate some truly wild takes, especially on X, formerly Twitter. Sometimes, though, a professional athlete chimes in with an opinion that gets fans thinking. On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson made his pick for the best dual-threat QB in NFL history: Doug Williams of the former Washington Redskins. During his playing career, he became the first Black QB to start and win the Super Bowl in 1988. Moreover, Williams was the first Black QB to win Super Bowl MVP that same year.

Jackson made his choice known by quoting a football post from the account of the “Fun Football Podcast.” The question said, “Cam Newton isn't available. Who is the best dual-threat QB in NFL history?”

The Ravens' QB and NFL history

Despite his choice, Jackson himself is part of the list of the best dual-threat QBs in league history, together with Williams, Cam Newton, and Michael Vick, among others. He has also posted a marvelous season in 2023, where he qualified for his third Pro Bowl and won his second MVP trophy. Likewise, he led the Ravens to a first-place in the AFC North with a 13-4 record, and to their first AFC Championship game since 2012 after handily beating the Houston Texans 34-10. However, the Ravens would lose the AFC championship to the eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

In 16 games, the two-time MVP Lamar Jackson got a passer rating of 102.7, with 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, per StatMuse. He was one of the reasons the Ravens became one of the NFL's elite teams last season, setting a league record for games won over teams with winning records with ten. Five of these wins also came against teams that won three or more games over .500. Moreover, the Ravens became the first team in league history to lead in sacks, points per game, and takeaways.

During his six seasons with the Ravens, Jackson has also thrown for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns. He also tallied 5,258 rushing yards, closing in on Vick's all-time record of 6,109 yards.

Lamar Jackson on Cam's top three

Cam Newton himself put Jackson first on his top three list of best dual-threat QBs of all time. Asked to name his top three, Newton said in a podcast, “Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick. I'll put myself up there.”

“Lamar's style is a little different than mine,” Newton added. “He got big plays any play. He got speed that I never had, and he's just electric.” Afterward, Cam also praised Jackson's speed. “I can run, but I might probably get caught. Vick, Lamar, they ain't getting caught.”

The Ravens opened their preseason last Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, which they lost 13-16. However, Jackson didn't play the opener, along with running back Derrick Henry, who will also sit out the next preseason games.