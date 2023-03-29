Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Lamar Jackson hasn’t received as much trade interest as anticipated this offseason. Injury concern is one of the reasons for the lack of interest in the Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback, who previously requested a trade. Tyrann Mathieu recently defended Jackson’s injury concerns amid the trade uncertainty, per Mathieu’s Twitter.

“This man (Jackson) got hurt twice inside the pocket. I’ve never seen anyone tackle him with a heavy hit in space, his game is special and rare. I have never seen this guy take a hit when running and not get up immediately(he owns a mean stiff arm. When he hurt himself it was inside pocket,” Mathieu wrote on Twitter.

Mathieu was indirectly responding to Atlanta Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank, who questioned how long Lamar Jackson can “play his style of game,” per ESPN.

“There’s no question (Lamar Jackson) is one of the top QBs in the league… looking at it objectively, there is some concern about whether or not he can play his style of game for… how long that can last,” Blank said, in reference to why the Falcons aren’t pursuing Jackson. “Hopefully a long time… but he’s missed five, six games each of the last two years.”

Lamar Jackson’s injury trouble is concerning, but Mathieu doesn’t believe it’s a product of Jackson’s play style. Jackson is a strong passer without question, but he is a true dual-threat QB as well. His ability to make plays in the rushing game is crucial, and Blank isn’t sure how long that can last.

It will be interesting to see if any team emerges as a legitimate trade suitor for Lamar Jackson. One would imagine the upside is worth the risk.