Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had quite the season. But Week 7's game against the Detroit Lions was undoubtedly his best game so far. Jackson threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 36 yards and a touchdown to add to his exceptional performance.

While he saw it coming Jackson was amped up to see Baltimore's offense in sync, via Luke Jones of Baltimore Positive WNST.

“It’s pretty good. That’s what we expected. That’s what we expect out of each other. We just need to keep being consistent.”

Jackson and the Ravens now sit at 5-2 and are in first place in the AFC North. After dominating Detroit in a 38-6 win, Baltimore's focus and goal remains the same. As Jackson said, it's what they expect. The Ravens are a team that expects to go out and be consistent every game. That's what they expect out of each other.

Baltimore has only gotten stronger as the season has progressed. Defeating the now 5-2 Lions makes a statement to other teams around the NFL. If they didn't think the Ravens were contenders, they should now. The defense has been remarkably consistent and hasn't allowed more than 24 points in a game this season. The offense has had its moments, but everything seemed to fall into place today.

What's important to note is that despite the blowout win, Lamar Jackson reminded everyone that this is what he and his teammates expect to do each week. Baltimore dominated the game today, and it's simply what they expect to do.

With the Ravens coasting, it's fair to start asking if they can be Super Bowl contenders come playoff time. Barring any injuries, Baltimore has all the talent and chemistry to make a deep run for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Ravens travel to Arizona next Sunday to take on the Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET.