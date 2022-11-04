Lamar Jackson will be exasperated with latest injury report ahead of Saints game

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense may be without several key contributors on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens offense took a major blow earlier in the week when second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the season. Bateman will be undergoing season-ending foot surgery.

Now, in addition to being without Bateman, injuries have begun to pile up for this group.

Star tight end Mark Andrews is currently dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. This has led to him missing both Thursday and Friday’s practices.

Andrews has been a go-to target for Jackson on this Ravens offense. The tight end has recorded 42 receptions for 488 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season.

On Friday, Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson also managed to land on the injury report.

Via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

“Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) was added to Friday’s injury report and was limited. That means the only Baltimore WRs on the active roster and not on the injury report are: Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, and James Proche. DeSean Jackson and Andy Isabella are on PS.”

Following the loss of Bateman, many believed that Robinson would be pushed into that key role. But now dealing with a groin injury, Jackson may find himself without another key pass catcher.

Even amid injury problems on the offensive side of the ball, Jackson has once again turned in an elite performance. Through the air, he has thrown for 1,635 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he has added 553 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens offense will go as far as Jackson can take them. Even with injuries, and a lack of playmakers, with him leading the charge, they will have a chance.