Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's stunning performance in Week 7 got the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The four-time NBA MVP marveled at Jackson's pocket presence during the Ravens' 38-6 rout of the visiting Detroit Lion on Sunday.

“Man Lamar is so damn good!!! Wow!! Pocket presence,” LeBron James tweeted.

Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens won for the fifth time in seven games. Jackson became the first Ravens quarterback ever to pass for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns in one half. Not only that, but Baltimore's 28-point halftime lead equaled the largest ever at M&T Bank Stadium. It was truly a record-breaking day for Lamar Jackson and Co.

Another one for @Mandrews_81 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/phwzBNJVif — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

Jackson continues to rewrite the Ravens' franchise record books. He's not only their franchise quarterback but he's also doing double duty as their leading rusher. In fact, he's been leading Baltimore's ground attack for the past five seasons. He's the only quarterback in league history to pull off the stunning feat. Clearly, Lamar Jackson is stating his case as one of the NFL's best all-time dual-threat quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson has recorded 1,610 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions through Week 7. He has also rushed for 363 yards and five touchdowns for the Ravens. Jackson's impressive play under center has helped Baltimore establish a precarious half-game lead over the Cleveland Browns in the competitive AFC North division.

The Ravens will go on the road to play the struggling Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Will Kyler Murray finally take the field for Arizona? If he does, it's going to be an exciting matchup between two of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks. Don't act surprised if LeBron James tweets his sentiments on Lamar Jackson again.