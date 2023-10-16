The Baltimore Ravens are off to a solid start in the 2023 season, and it's thanks in large part to the continued excellent performance of their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson, once again, had a strong outing in the Ravens' 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, completing 21 of 30 passes for one touchdown (against one interception), and he also continued his outsized impact on the Ravens' running game, tallying 62 yards on 16 carries to pace his team.

In doing so, Jackson proved to be in a class of his own in being a dual-threat; in fact, for the Ravens, he's filling two roles at once, being the team's star quarterback and leading running back of sorts. Per Tony Holzman-Escareno, NFL senior researcher, the 26-year old QB has led the Ravens in rushing in each of the past five seasons (including the first six games of 2023). To put in perspective just how unique of a threat Jackson has been for his position, he is the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team in rushing in five separate seasons.

This fact, of course, is a cause for celebration of Lamar Jackson's consistency for the Ravens in the rushing department, peaking in 2019 with an otherworldly season that resulted in him winning the MVP. However, it also signals a bit of concern for the team when it comes to their personnel in the running game. It's a bit worrying for the Ravens that their star quarterback also doubles as their star running back, as it shows that the team is lacking quality running backs on their roster to shoulder the load on that side of the ball.

Moreover, even if Jackson is still a spring chicken at 26 years old, it won't bode well at all for his health if he continues to put his body on the line and gain a few yards for the Ravens himself, opening himself up to more brutal contact past the line of scrimmage. The Ravens QB missed 10 games combined over the past two seasons, which may have made all the difference in the world when it comes to their standing in the playoff picture.

While Lamar Jackson's excellence should be cherished and, to an extent, enabled, the Ravens may have to rethink just how much offensive burden they want their star quarterback to take on.