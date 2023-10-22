In a jaw-dropping display of football, the Baltimore Ravens left fans in sheer awe as they surged to a monumental 28-point halftime lead against the Detroit Lions in Sunday's Week 7 action. This astonishing achievement makes franchise history, matching the largest halftime lead ever witnessed at M&T Bank Stadium per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. This performance will likely cement the Ravens' position as true contenders this year.

The 28-0 halftime lead stands as the third-largest halftime lead ever recorded in Ravens history. This is no ordinary accomplishment. It speaks volumes about the Ravens' ability to seize early control and resolutely maintain their grip on the game.

Lamar Jackson stands out

But it's not only a collective triumph; it's also an individual milestone for one of the league's most electrifying players. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been making history all season, played an instrumental role in this historic display. Jackson's name now proudly joins that of Joe Flacco in the Ravens franchise history books as he became the first Ravens quarterback since 2016 to surpass 250 passing yards and deliver two touchdown passes in a single half. This is a testament to Jackson's remarkable growth and places him firmly in the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks.

For Ravens fans, this performance has been nothing short of breathtaking, with the lead growing to 38-6 late in the fourth quarter. It sets the bar high for the remainder of the season, increasing anticipation for the Ravens' potential to reach even greater heights. This dominance and Lamar Jackson's individual heroics offer a glimpse of the promising future that awaits the Ravens. For a team that has been on the brink of Super Bowl contention for a few years, and one of the strongest teams on paper, this might just be the spark that helps propel them to their first Lombardi Trophy since 2012.