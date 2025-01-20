When Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens, he didn't know who he would find in a new city. Luckily, Lamar Jackson was patiently waiting for his elite running back to join the team. The two had a dynamic chemistry that many across the NFL could never figure out.

While the two made the playoffs, their season ended abruptly with the Buffalo Bills in a close game. Despite the loss, Henry said via NBC Sports that he found someone special this season and someone who will be close to him for the rest of his life.

“I came in being a teammate and found a brother,” Henry said, via transcript from the team. “Lamar is what makes this team go, and he’s the reason why we still had a chance, so I’d tell him the same thing: hold his head high. He’s a Hall of Fame player and had a great season.

“It’s a team effort. We came up short together. It’s not on him. Forget what anybody else outside of what we [have] going on says. We believe in him, and we always [are] going [to] be behind his back.”

Ravens' Derrick Henry has Lamar Jackson's back

Despite the loss, the chemistry between the two has been unmatched. Both players had near career seasons playing alongside one another. Henry almost eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards, and had 16 rushing touchdowns. On the flip side, Jackson threw 41 touchdowns, along with only four interceptions. Not to mention, he had the highest quarterback rating in the league.

In their first season together, the Ravens captured the AFC North title, yet still had a Wild Card game. They took quick care of the Pittsburgh Steelers in front of their home crowd. Then, they traveled to Orchard Park and took on the Bills. A back-and-forth game kept many on the edge of their seats.

However, a Mark Andrews drop sealed the deal for the Bills and closed the door on a deep run in the playoffs for the Ravens. As a result, Jackson dropped an NSFW response to the Bills' loss. At the end of the day, it's another disappointing loss for Baltimore, after getting to the AFC championship.

While Buffalo moves on to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens will have to take a look in the mirror to see what needs to change. Luckily, the Henry and Jackson dynamic is clear as day and will continue to work. This could add more motivation and an even greater desire to get back to the AFC title game, and possibly the Super Bowl.