The long wait is almost over. The Baltimore Ravens are set to take the field for a preseason tilt against the Tennessee Titans. But don’t expect Lamar Jackson to come out there as the starting quarterback.

According to reports coming out of camp, Lamar Jackson will sit out their preseason contest and will join a host of veterans sitting on the sidelines as the first snaps of football are taken for their season.

Via Pro FootballTalk:

“Yes, yes, we won’t be playing Lamar,” John Harbaugh said, via the Ravens’ website. “I think you can kind of extrapolate who will play and who won’t, and then there will be some decisions with some guys that we haven’t completely made yet.”

It’s not exactly headline news to learn that a team’s superstar quarterback is sitting out a meaningless preseason game. But there’s the added variable that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have yet to progress far enough in contract negotiations to get a deal done. There’s a good chance that he was going to sit things out anyways. He sat out their first two preseason games last season, and got minimal action in the third so it’s not a huge deal at face value.

Lamar Jackson has, in fact, been a willing participant as the Ravens goes through training camp even without a new deal in place. But until he’s able to put pen to paper, there will be an air of uncertainty in Baltimore.