The Baltimore Ravens held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 41-31 Week 7 victory. The Ravens have now won five straight games to improve to 5-2 on the season. Tight end Mark Andrews became the franchise touchdown leader after scoring twice on Monday night and running back Derrick Henry ran wild on the Bucs. The nine-year veteran carried the ball 15 times for 169 yards and added a 13-yard touchdown catch for good measure.

With the remarkable effort in Week 7, Henry now has 873 rushing yards on the season – that’s over 200 yards more than the next closest RB, Jordan Mason. Henry has been so dominant that he actually has more rushing yards so far this season than 23 NFL teams, according to insider Andrew Siciliano on X.

That mind-blowing stat is difficult to truly grasp. Only nine teams in the league have more total rushing yards than Derrick Henry alone after seven games in 2024.

Derrick Henry has been unstoppable since joining the Ravens

The Ravens landed Henry on a two-year, $16 million contract prior to the start of the season. He’s been a huge piece of an offense that seems to improve each week. Baltimore started out 0-2 before going on a five-game rampage. The Ravens are now on top of the AFC North. They’re tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 5-2 but their Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals gives them the edge in the division.

During the victory over the Bengals, Henry reached an incredible career milestone, scoring his 100th career touchdown. After Week 7, the four-time Pro Bowl RB is up to 103 scores in his career – 98 rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores. It’s just a (likely small) matter of time before he notches his 100th career rushing touchdown.

Henry has been on a tear since joining the Ravens. In the team’s Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders, King Henry joined an exclusive club, becoming just the second player since 1970 to score a touchdown in each of his first six games with a new team. Henry, of course, made it seven straight scoring contests with his touchdown reception against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

After a rocky start to the season, the Ravens are now in great shape. Baltimore takes on another division foe, the 1-6 Cleveland Browns, on the road in Week 8. The Browns have 660 total rushing yards through seven games this season, well below Henry’s total. Cleveland’s ground game ranks 27th in the league while the Ravens are, predictably, first overall.