Latest Ronnie Stanley sighting will fire up Ravens fans

The Baltimore Ravens played most of last season without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 1. The last 12 months have been non-stop recovery for Stanley and on Monday, he took a massive step in the right direction, practicing in full for the Ravens.

79 on the practice field alert 🚨@megatronnie pic.twitter.com/72nRXfcJ7z — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 5, 2022

Stanley was activated off the PUP list on August 26th, but his status for Week 1 is still unclear. Nevertheless, the fact that he’s actually out there going full throttle is very important. John Harbaugh commented on the possibility of Ronnie Stanley suiting up this weekend against the New York Jets.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“I think there’s a chance, but I wouldn’t comment on what the number is – for strategic reasons,” coach John Harbaugh said about Stanley’s availability for Week 1. “No, it’s in season now. It’s all been fun and games up until this point. It’s game on now.”

It’s important to note however that Stanley hasn’t been practicing on a full-time basis since September of last year. Baltimore will be playing it very safe with him because when the tackle left Week 1 in 2021, there were doubts he might never play again. They would hate for that type of thing to happen for a second year in a row. Ronnie Stanley ultimately underwent a second ankle surgery in October of 2021 to repair damage.

His ankle was in fact injured in November of 2020, just days after signing a five-year extension. Stanley has played in just one contest since then. It’s been a long time away from the gridiron, but the hope is the injury problems are finally behind him.