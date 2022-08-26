Lamar Jackson will be thrilled with latest Ronnie Stanley injury update

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have welcomed back a foundational piece of their offensive front. Tackle Ronnie Stanley has been activated off of the PUP list.

Up to this point, left tackle Ronnie Stanley had been on the PUP list while rehabbing an ankle injury that has impacted him over the past couple of seasons. After passing his physical, Stanley was activated and placed on the active roster.

#Ravens All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley has passed his physical and is coming off the PUP list, the team announced. LB Tyus Bowser has now been placed on the reserve/PUP list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022

Ronnie Stanley missed all but one game during the 2021 season. Throughout his career, he is yet to play a full season. Over the past two years, he has appeared in just seven total games.

When healthy, Ronnie Stanley is among the best tackles in football. The one-time All-Pro is the focal point of the Ravens’ offensive line, regularly stopping anyone in his path.

A reminder of what Ronnie Stanley can do on the football field pic.twitter.com/nsc9i0DUWc — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 26, 2022

With quarterback Lamar Jackson leading this offense, having someone of Stanley’s anchoring this offensive line is a must. Jackson is one of the most explosive players in the NFL, regularly making big plays with the ball in his hands. Whether it be with his arm or his legs, he always has the potential to do something major. With Ronnie Stanley blocking for him, it can also give Jackson more time to do what he needs to do.

Much of the Ravens’ success in the past has come from a strong run game. Outside of Lamar Jackson, who is a threat with both his arm and legs, the team will have J.K. Dobbins back in the backfield. They will also have Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie.

With Stanley leading the charge, this offense may run all over opposing defenses.