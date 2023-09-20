The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0 but the injury bug is really gnawing at them in the early portions of the season. After losing starting running back JK Dobbins to a torn Achilles, the Ravens had eight players who did not practice on Wednesday, according to Jamison Hensley.

That is definitely a concerning number of absentees this early in the season. The fact that most of them are due to injury makes it worse. Though some of them will end up playing this week, the Ravens will have to keep an eye on them.

Among those who did not practice on Wednesday were Odell Beckham Jr., Marcus Williams, Justice Hill and Jadeveon Clowney. Three of those players suited up in both games so far this season, with Williams missing last week.

The Ravens are dealing with a plethora of injuries, but their opponent this week, the Indianapolis Colts, might not have their starting quarterback for Sunday's affair. Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion aganist the Houston Texans on Sunday and might not clear protocol in time to face the Ravens. Gardner Minshew would be in line to start for the Colts.

Though they are 2-0, the Ravens have shown signs of rust. Inserting more backups into the starting lineup isn’t exactly a recipe for success in the NFL. Baltmore may not have a choice though with the number of injuries it is dealing with.

It remains to be seen which of those injured players will be healthy enough to hit the field on Sunday. We'll know more after the final injury report on Friday.