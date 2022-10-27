Ravens makes final decision on Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman for Week 8 vs. Bucs

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both banged up as they head into their crucial Thursday Night Football matchup. The Ravens have injuries to key players on offense. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are each dealing with a knee injury. While Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has a foot injury.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, each of them are expected to play.

“Ravens’ RB Gus Edwards (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and TE Mark Andrews (knee) — listed as questionable for tonight’s game — all are expected to play vs. the Bucs barring any pre-game setbacks, per sources.”

That is big news for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are already without tailback J.K. Dobbins. Bateman is the only true receiver on the team with that skill set. Devin Duvernay has done his best trying to replace Bateman. But, there is a reason he had primarily been used as a kick returner previously with the Ravens.

The Bucs have their issues with health. They have already ruled out tight end Cameron Brate and left guard Luke Goedeke on offense. Defensively, it’s even worse. Defensive end Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis III and strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. have each been ruled out ahead of the game.

This is a huge game for both teams. The Buccaneers are looking to avoid their third straight loss. It would be the first time in Tom Brady’s career he lost five of six. Meanwhile, the Ravens are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals at 4-3, atop the AFC North.