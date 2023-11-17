Ravens' safety Marcus Williams talks about the hip-drop tackle that gave Mark Andrews a season-ending injury.

Mark Andrews left the Thursday night game early with a knee injury after being brought down by a hip-drop tackle. As a result, the Baltimore Ravens' star tight end is ruled out for the remainder of the season. Now, his teammate Marcus Williams weighs in on what happened.

Although Andrews won't be available for the rest of the season, Williams doesn't believe the hip-drop tackle should be removed from the game, per Kay Adams. In fact, the Ravens' safety thinks that if the NFL removed it from the game, the league “might as well play flag [football].”

Marcus Williams on the hip-drop tackle pic.twitter.com/QbadN1Ysln — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 17, 2023

The hip-drop tackle has been a hot topic in football for a minute now. Defensive players use their weight to bring down the ball carrier from behind. Sometimes, it results in an awkward fall. Unfortunately for Mark Andrews and the Ravens, it led to a season ending knee injury.

But on the other hand, there really isn't another alternative for defensive players. It's a routine play that sometimes causes an injury, just like any other tackle you'll see in the sport. Regardless, it's likely something the NFL will look into in the coming offseason.

The Ravens were able to secure the win over the Cincinnati Bengals and look like the best team in the AFC North right now. Losing Andrews is an issue, but Baltimore has plenty of weapons to rely on. With that said, look for Lamar Jackson to do everything possible to lead his team to the playoffs this season.