The Baltimore Ravens cruised past the Houston Texans in their Week 1 action with a 25-9 victory, but they immediately have found themselves with a bigger challenge in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, it looks like they will be getting one of their top players back in Mark Andrews for this big game.

Andrews missed Week 1 due to a quad injury he had been dealing with throughout training camp, and it was clear that Baltimore's aerial attack missed his presence. The Ravens need Andrews on the field for this big divisional matchup, and the good news is that it sounds like after a one week absence, Andrews should be good to go for this game.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Ravens TE Mark Andrews, listed as questionable because of a quad injury, is expected to play on Sunday, source said. He was a full participant on Friday.”

Andrews is fresh off another Pro Bowl campaign in 2022 (73 REC, 847 YDS, 5 TD), and will return to the field as Lamar Jackson's top target in the passing game. With a plethora of weapons around Andrews this year as compared to last year when he was largely on his own, he should have a lot more room to operate this time around.

The Bengals will be looking to put together a big game after they posted a big dud in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, so having Andrews back on the field would be a huge win for Baltimore. Of course, nothing is official until the final inactive list comes out, but as of right now, it seems like Andrews is going to be on the field come kickoff on Sunday afternoon.