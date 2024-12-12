With 100 regular season games under his belt, Mark Andrews has accomplished a ton as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

He's caught 424 of the 614 balls thrown his way, has 5,347 yards and counting on his resume, and just caught his 47th career touchdown in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is just one shy of the all-time career record in Baltimore.

Asked what it's like to see Andrews approach history, John Harbaugh celebrated his tight end for consistently putting in work for the Ravens, as he's become an instrumental part of the offense.

“That's a great, great question. Mark Andrews is just one of a kind. He has the nickname ‘Mandrews,' as you guys all know, for a reason, because that's what he brings. He's all ball; he's all ball all the time,” Harbaugh noted.

“Everything he does is … You can just tell he thinks about [football] driving home [and] driving into work, probably while he's sleeping. He probably dreams about it. He eats football [and] sleeps football for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That's really who he is. As a coach, you kind of like that. You kind of like players that breathe it, and live it, and eat it, and want to be part of it and can't wait to get back out on the practice field. That's what it takes. If you want to be at the top of any profession [or] you want to be at the top of football, you better be thinking about football and working at football all the time.”

Originally selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, 61 picks after Hayden Hurst came off the board in the first round, Andrews has rapidly become Lamar Jackson's favorite target all over the field, from short-yardage under routes to wheels down the sidelines, and especially in the endzone, which has become the Oklahoma product's specialty as a pro. While it's tough to say when he will get touchdown number 48, 49, or beyond, be that next week, next month, or even next season, getting there feels borderline inevitable.