After making his NFL broadcasting debut, we can now call Tom Brady a content creator. The GOAT shared a video highlighting his Top 3 Stars of the Week on Fox Sports NFL's X account. He gave gold stars to Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, San Francisco 49ers RB Jordan Mason and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.

Parsons' stats don't jump off the box score, but it has more to do with the overall impact of the Cowboys' pass rush against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The EDGE pass-rusher finished with four tackles, one sack, one TFL, one pass defended and five QB hits. Dallas, as a team, sacked Watson six times and connected on 17 QB hits.

The 49ers' late announcement that Christian McCaffrey would be inactive for Monday Night Football likely worried every NFL fan in San Francisco. Mason not only met expectations, he ran all over them like they were the New York Jets' defense. He took 28 carries for 147 yards and a score. Only a Kyle Shanahan team could have Mr. Irrelevant handing the ball off to a completely unknown undrafted running back.

Finally, Mayfield gets the Tom Brady seal of approval after playing with near-max efficiency against the Washington Commanders. The Bucs' signal-caller went 24-for-30 for 289 yards and four touchdowns, good for a 9.6 yards per attempt average, fourth-best through Week 1. Dan Quinn and the Commanders sent 14 blitzes and still posted Week 1's highest QB rating (146.4).

Other Week 1 standouts that could've been one of Tom Brady's NFL stars

Josh Allen's performance against the Arizona Cardinals was huge. He tallied his fourth career with two passing TDs and two rushing TDs and no player in history has accomplished that.

While the NFL made its Brazilian debut, Saquon Barkley debuted with the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley dominated the Green Bay Packers by gaining 132 total yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for fantasy football managers, head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't commit to keeping Barkley rolling and instead discussed getting more players involved in a balanced attack.

It wasn't just Barkley who dominated during Friday Night Football. Green Bay Packers' second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed took four receptions for 138 yards, a touchdown, and a 33-yard carry for another score.

Among tight ends, there was one clear winner: the Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely. The third-year pass-catcher saw 12 targets for nine catches, 111 yards and a touchdown. It'll be interesting to see if Likely outproduces perennial star Mark Andrews.

In Week 2, Brady and the NFL on FOX team will broadcast in Dallas as the Cowboys play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.