Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans, Ravens' star tight end Mark Andrews was ruled out of the contest due to a quad injury. On Monday, after an injury-dense Sunday for the Ravens where they lost safety Marcus Williams to an injury and running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn achilles, head coach John Harbaugh provided some much-needed good news to the Ravens Flock.

Andrews, who is largely believed to be the second-best TE in the league behind the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, has been dealing with the aforementioned quad injury since late August. Despite this, he was only officially ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Texans a few hours before kickoff.

If that wasn't a strong enough indication that Andrews' injury is taking a turn for the better, Harbaugh stated during Monday's press conference that “Mark looks good. We'll see how he does [in practice this week]” before making a final decision on his availability for Week 2, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Last season, Andrews caught 73 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns, ranking third amongst all NFL TE's. This season, Andrews is still projected to rank highly within the ranks of his peers, although the strengthening of the Ravens' receiving corps over the offseason is likely to reduce his workload.

In the Ravens' first game, they outscored the Texans 25-9. This was made possible by a strong defensive showing and a stellar NFL debut by rookie receiver Zay Flowers, who had 78 yards on nine receptions. Next week, the Ravens hit the road to face the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Seeking revenge for last year's wildcard game in which the Bengals bested them, Harbaugh's statement today bodes well for the Ravens fanbase, who are surely hoping to have Andrews take the field against the Bengals alongside the rest of the offense in Week 2.