Mark Andrews sends Lamar Jackson warning to NFL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension this offseason and he’s hoping to put pen to paper before Week 1. No matter what happens though, Lamar is clearly focused on balling out in 2022. Even his teammates are seeing the fire in his eyes.

Tight end Mark Andrews is one of them. Via Jamison Hensley:

“Ravens TE Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson: “He’s extremely motivated. You can see it the way he’s commanding the huddle. This year is going to be a big, big year for him.”

Jackson played in just 12 games in 2021 due to injuries, completing 64.4% of his passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. This time around, the hope is he can stay healthy and ball out. The Ravens were on track to make the playoffs but an awful end to the season resulted in the squad missing out.

Injuries really hurt Baltimore as a whole last year. Lamar Jackson at 100% is scary hours though, especially when he’s serving as a dual-threat QB who can not only kill opponents with his arm, but also with his legs.

Jackson will get paid $23 million in 22′ and if a deal isn’t reached with the Ravens, he’ll become a free agent next offseason. For now, however, Lamar is just looking to find his MVP form again and give Baltimore fans something to cheer about.

The Ravens begin their regular season on Sunday, September 11th against the New York Jets, who are currently without quarterback Zach Wilson due to a knee injury.