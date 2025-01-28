The 2024 AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens was one to remember. Despite the former having had struggles throughout the regular season, they persevered to stun the latter 17-10 and go on to win their second straight Super Bowl, which garnered an explanation from three-time Pro Bowler Mark Ingram.

Ingram took part in an exclusive interview with The Sports Daily, going over why the Ravens failed to gain the upper hand over what seemed to be a weaker Chiefs squad compared to prior years.

“They have the team, they have the personnel, they have the coaching, they have the quarterback,” says Ingram of the Ravens. “It’s just when it comes to the games that matter the most in the postseason, you can’t beat yourself. That’s what we’ve been seeing happen with the Ravens the past two years.”

“Last year we saw them just kind of not look like themselves in a playoff game. They barely ran the football, almost still came back, but ended up losing that game versus the Chiefs.”

Ingram played two seasons with Baltimore from 2019 to 2020, last representing the New Orleans Saints from 2021 to 2022.

Ravens look to get over hump in 2025 season

Despite having star quarterback Lamar Jackson in his prime as he's won multiple MVP awards, the Baltimore Ravens have had a hard time getting over the hump to reach the Super Bowl.

As Mark Ingram implied, the Ravens had the high-quality talent needed to make the title run with Jackson leading the way. They went 13-4 in the 2023 season, clinching the top spot in the AFC as the team's defense also led the league in sacks, points per game, and takeaways, becoming the first team in NFL history to lead in all three categories.

However, it wasn't meant to be as the offense struggled for the entire game against Kansas City. Jackson struggled against the Chiefs' defense as he threw an interception on one of the Ravens' last drives in the fourth quarter.

And bad luck fell upon the team again this year as Baltimore lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Jackson had a better performance, but key mistakes throughout the matchup cost him and the Ravens a chance to return to the AFC Championship and continue their run to Super Bowl 59.

The Ravens will be busy this offseason, especially as they try to return to the Super Bowl since their last title run in the 2012-13 season.