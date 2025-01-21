The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25 in the Divisional Round. Buffalo heads to Kansas City to face the Chiefs again in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and his crew have won two straight Super Bowls and four of the last five AFC titles. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey asked for a favor from the Bills or NFC title winner ahead of the game,

“I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater,” Humphrey posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this.”

The Ravens had their chance to stop their dynasty last season in the AFC Championship Game. They hosted the Chiefs and two second-half turnovers cost them the chance to win that game. Lamar Jackson has not been to the Super Bowl in his career despite some amazing seasons.

The Bills have been the victim of the Chiefs' dominance three times in the Mahomes-Allen era. Buffalo lost the 2020 AFC Championship Game and 2021 AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead and last year's Divisional Round game in Buffalo. They are back in Kansas City this year and have much of the football world rooting for them to finally reach the Super Bowl.

The Ravens must figure out playoff woes

While the Chiefs are a dominant dynasty, the playoff woes of the Ravens and Bills are a part of the story of the AFC over the past decade. Joe Burrow and Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in the playoffs while Jackson and Allen have remained in the shadows. While the Bills will take center stage on Sunday, the Ravens have a lot to figure out.

This year's loss is far from the worst loss in the Ravens' recent playoff history. Jackson recovered from a poor first half and led what could have been a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. The early turnovers and Mark Andrews' disastrous fourth quarter cost them a chance at the Super Bowl.

There is nothing that the Ravens have not done in the regular season with Lamar Jackson. He could win his third MVP in a few weeks and they have won three AFC North titles to boot. But legacies are born in the playoffs and when they get a shot next year, they must take advantage and get another shot at the Chiefs. But for now, Humphrey is openly rooting against Kansas City.