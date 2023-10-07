Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is set to return to play for the first time this season. The former All-Pro corner will make his return after missing the first four weeks of the season while recovering from an August foot surgery, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

#Ravens Pro Bowl corner Marlon Humphrey is expected to make his season debut Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, per source. Humphrey was listed as questionable after missing four games post-foot surgery. Back in time for AFC North rivalry. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 7, 2023

The Ravens will be thrilled to get Humphrey back for a huge divisional showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Baltimore currently leads the AFC North with a 3-1 record, but the Steelers aren't far behind at 2-2. Having Humphrey will help the Ravens add pressure against a struggling Steelers offense.

A season ago, Humphrey tied a career-high with three interceptions while also adding three sacks. His stats don't always reflect his level of play, but the seventh year pro has long been known as one of the top lockdown corners in the NFL.

With a fierce secondary now including Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, the Ravens will be able to overwhelm Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as they please. The Ravens pass defense already ranks third-best in the league, only giving up 168.3 yards through the air per game. Now that Humphrey is back in the fold, opposing offenses will have to plan carefully to move the ball down the field.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have a bottom-four offense in total yards, rushing yards, and points per game. Their passing offense is ranked slightly higher, but still ranks in the bottom-ten. This game is especially crucial for the Steelers, who are coming off a disappointing six point performance versus the Houston Texans. They'll need to put up a better showing versus the Ravens to avoid hearing more criticism about Pickett and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.