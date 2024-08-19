The Baltimore Ravens don't want to bother star tight end Mark Andrews after his car crash. Head coach John Harbaugh and company don't need to micromanage one of the team's best players.

Harbaugh said Andrews is dealing with a “very minor thing” that's kept him out of practice since Wednesday's accident, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“We're not messing with him right now,” Harbaugh said. “Don't worry about Mark. He's going to be fine.”

Andrews luckily didn't get any major injuries from the crash.

“On Wednesday, Andrews was involved in an incident where two vehicles sustained heavy damage, according to Baltimore County police,” Hensley continued. “The incident occurred while Andrews was driving to the Ravens' team facility for training camp. The Ravens issued a statement that indicated Andrews did not suffer any apparent injuries.”

Andrews appears fine and has traveled with the team, but may have taken a few days off for precautionary reasons.

“But Andrews has been absent for the past three practices since the accident,” Hensley continued. “He was on the field before Saturday's preseason game, casually catching passes from tight end Isaiah Likely, but did not participate in any drills.”

Will Andrews enjoy another productive season in Baltimore after his auto scare?

Mark Andrews is essential to a successful Ravens campaign

Andrews has been the best tight end in the NFL not named Travis Kelce since getting drafted by Baltimore in the third round in 2018. Andrews is second in the league with 347 receptions and 37 touchdowns since then and is third with 4,305 receiving yards. Without a star wide receiver, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson relies heavily on Andrews as a safety blanket over the middle.

Andrews is expected to travel with the Ravens to Green Bay for Thursday's joint practice with the Packers. Jackson admitted he was scared by the 28-year-old's accident.

“All types of things go through my head,” Jackson admitted. “That's Mark Andrews. But he's good. That's all that matters.”

Baltimore can rest easy knowing that 24-year-old center Tyler Linderbaum is healing up as well, via 1057 The Fan's Melissa Kim.

“Ravens HC John Harbaugh says Tyler Linderbaum is right on schedule to return,” Kim reported. “Won’t see any contact this week after a soft tissue injury earlier this month.”

Linderbaum is another important piece to the Ravens' puzzle, as he allowed only 15 pressures and no sacks last year. The 2022 first-round pick is considered to be one of the most promising young linemen in the league.