With the Baltimore Ravens getting a positive update on Kyle Hamilton’s injury on the good side, and Lamar Jackson ruled out of the next preseason game on the bad side, the pendulum tilted in the team’s favor during the loss to the Eagles as three roster hopefuls improved their stock.

On the happy list are cornerback Nate Wiggins, tackle Roger Rosengarten, and safety Ar’Darius Washington. Wiggins came to the Ravens via the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rosengarten earned a second-round pick while Washington enters his third season.

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins showing first-round talent

Sometimes rookies look great when the play aggressive. But at the cornerback position, over-aggression can lead to chunk plays for the opposing team. So far, Wiggins has lived on the strong side of aggression and looked good doing it.

Against the Eagles, he defended three passes early in the game — including a fourth-down drive stopper. Can Wiggins turn into a prized shutdown corner?

Shortly after drafting Wiggins, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expected quick contributions, according to nytimes.com.

“You see him as an outside corner, that’s kind of where he’s made his hay, but he plays inside as well, and he did it in college,” said Harbaugh. “We’ll just continue to be versatile through those DBs. (We’ll) move them around and let them play in different spots. That gives us another quality starting corner; I’d say we have three legitimate starting corners.”

Harbaugh said he didn’t expect to have the luxury of a player like Wiggins.

“We were in the defensive room – me and about five of the defensive coaches — before the draft started,” Harbaigh said. “It came up, ‘What if Wiggins falls to us? Wouldn’t that be something?’ We were like, ‘Nah, that’ll never happen. That couldn’t happen, but how good would that look in our defense?’ It worked out, and it came true.”

From Wiggins point of view, he said he’s happy to learn from more experienced players, according to the team transcript.

“I feel like that’s going to help me a lot,” Wiggins said. “Like you said, I could just go to anybody in the DB room, asking them questions. I feel like that is going to help me in the long run.”

Safety Ar’Darius Washington making noise

Injuries have been Washington’s unwanted companion in his first three NFL seasons. But the talent has started to shine through now that he’s healthy. Harbaugh said he is a versatile talent, according to baltimoresun.com.

“He can play either corner outside, if he had to, to get you out of a game, and he can go in a dime if he had to,” Harbaugh said. “He knows the defense that well. He’s fulfilling what we’ve always hoped he would do. And I really expect him to have a big year. I think he’s going to play good football for us. It’s a big deal.”

Washington played in three or fewer games in each of his NFL seasons, but when he had the chance he showed flashes. Is this the year when everything comes together. Harbaugh said he talked to Washington about what 2024 can look like, according to baltimorebeatdown.com.

“It was just to kind of talk about his vision for the season and what he thought he could accomplish,” Harbaugh said. “He’s playing at a high level. You saw it today. He’s playing both safety positions, (and) he’s playing the nickel. And he can play either corner outside, if he had to, to get you out of a game, and he can go in a dime if he had to. He knows the defense that well. His style is pretty much patented, that’s his style [and] the way he plays. I think it’s a style worthy of emulating, so (I’m) very glad he’s on our team.”

Harbaugh added Washington is doing what has been asked of him.

“He’s fulfilling what we’ve always hoped he would do, and I really expect him to have a big year, and I think he’s going to play good football for us. It’s a big deal,” Harbaugh said.

Tackle Roger Rosengarten eyeing a starting spot

Rosengarten looks like he might land a starting role, and turning heads daily. He had a solid effort against the Eagles, and has shown good hands and feet in practice.

Rosengarten’s highly regarded teammate, Ronnie Stanley, said the kid looks good, according to the Ravens YouTube account.

“He’s going through the same things any rookie would go through,” Stanley said. “He’s adjusting to the speed and learning the new plays and as those things come along, the game will slow down for him, but Roger’s a pro. He definitely belongs in the NFL. I see it in the way he prepares, the way he thinks about the game, his IQ, and in his tenacity. (It’s) the way he’s not scared to go after blocks and he does it in a controlled way.”

Harbaugh hasn’t committed to starting Rosengarten in Week 1, but the possibility is there. He said consistency works in Rosengarten’s favor, according to baltimoreravens.com via a team transcript.

“Rosengarten was very consistent,” Harbaugh said. “Let's get him some more plays next week. We kind of … Pat (Mekari) played well, and Josh (Jones) played well at left tackle, so Roger's reps were a little less. We'll get Roger some more reps (against Atlanta and in practice).”

Harbaugh said there’s still work for Rosengarten, and teammate Andrew Vorhees to do.

“I'm comfortable they took the steps that they showed us that they have a shot to do it,” Harbaugh said. “They're not there yet, but we still have three weeks of work to do, so I think they're very much in the mix. How close are we to naming it? Probably another game, maybe two games, honestly.”